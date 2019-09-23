CBI arrests GST inspector, BoB manager in separate cases of bribery

The CBI has arrested an inspector of the Central Goods and Services Tax Department in Dhanbad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to settle a pending enquiry, officials said Monday.

Jeetan Das, an inspector in the CGST department, had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh for settling the enquiry in complainant's favour, they said.

The amount was allegedly brought down to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 was the first installment to be paid to Das, they said.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting Rs 50,000 as first instalment of the bribe amount. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

In a separate case, Junaid Khan, a senior manager of Bank of Baroda posted at regional office in Dehradun, was arrested for receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for clearing his pending bills, Gaur said.