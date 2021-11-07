MARKET NEWS

English
CBI arrests ex-Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok in alleged bank fraud case

A team of the central agency raided the residence of Ashok Saikia in Guwahati's Sarumataria, and subsequently interrogated him.

Moneycontrol News
November 07, 2021 / 09:22 PM IST
Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 7 arrested Ashok Saikia, the son of former Assam chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, in an alleged bank fraud case dating back to 1996.

The accused will be produced before a court on November 8, reports citing officials said.

The CBI has been probing a 1996 loan scam case in the Assam State Co-operative and Agriculture Development (ASCARD) Bank.

A team of the central agency raided the residence of Ashok Saikia in Guwahati's Sarumataria, and subsequently interrogated him.

Following hours of interrogation, Saikia was taken into arrest, CNN News 18 reported.

Saikia's brother Debabrata called his arrest "unfortunate", claiming that the loans taken by him have already been repaid.

"It’s a very unfortunate case. As our advocate reports, the CBI shouldn’t have intervened in the issue. My brother Ashok already paid the amount to the ASCARD Bank, a cooperative rural bank. My younger brother is innocent. All the loans have already been repaid by him by 2015. I am sure justice will be served in his favour," Debrabrata told News 18.

Notably, Debrabrata is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Assam assembly.

Earlier, during a media interaction, Ashok had refuted the allegations of fraud, noting that he has already paid the pending dues including both principal and interest after a settlement with the bank.

"However, the case is still pending at the court. CBI has sent me a notice and has asked me to appear before the court on November 9, 2021,” he was quoted as saying.
first published: Nov 7, 2021 08:59 pm

