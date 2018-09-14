CBI arrests Ayush Ministry's Under Secy for allegedly taking bribe

The CBI Friday arrested an under secretary in the Ayush Ministry for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

R K Khatri, holding the additional charge of the post of managing director of Indian Medicine and Pharmaceutical Corporation under the ministry, was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent, they said.

The agent had approached the CBI with a complaint, alleging that Khatri had demanded the bribe for clearing his pending bills and allowing him to continue with his work, they said.