Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI arrests Ayush Ministry's Under Secy for allegedly taking bribe

A clearing and forwarding agent had approached the CBI with a complaint, alleging that Khatri had demanded the bribe for clearing his pending bills and allowing him to continue with his work.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI Friday arrested an under secretary in the Ayush Ministry for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

R K Khatri, holding the additional charge of the post of managing director of Indian Medicine and Pharmaceutical Corporation under the ministry, was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent, they said.

The agent had approached the CBI with a complaint, alleging that Khatri had demanded the bribe for clearing his pending bills and allowing him to continue with his work, they said.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 10:10 pm

