Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI arrests Air One Aviation CMD Alok Sharma, BCAS official

It is alleged that Rai in criminal conspiracy with Prasun Roy and others cheated the BCAS and the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) and fraudulently obtained a temporary and later a permanent Aerodrome Entry Pass (AEP).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI has arrested Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) official Rahul Rathore and Air One Aviation CMD Alok Sharma in the case related to airport access pass issued to journalist Upendra Rai in alleged violation of norms, officials said today. Rai and Chief Security Officer of the company Prasun Roy were booked by the agency in connection with the case, they said.

By getting the right to access all airports in the country, Rai jeopardised national security, the agency had said after filing of an FIR in May this year.

The CBI has alleged that Rai in connivance with Roy submitted an application falsely showing himself as the director of quality control of the company to get the AEP.

The company allegedly sponsored the name of Rai and forwarded the application to the BCAS, which "as a party to the criminal conspiracy" issued a permanent AEP in favour of Rai.

The AEP authorised him to access airports in violation of the laid down Air Operator Certification Guidelines and Civil Aviation Requirements, the CBI had said.

It said Rai was not technically qualified and his name was not approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the post of the director general of quality control of Air One.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 06:00 pm

