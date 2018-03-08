App
Mar 07, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI arrests AIIMS assistant engineer for taking 'bribe'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an assistant engineer of the AIIMS for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 19,500 and also conducted searches at the premises linked to him, officials said.

KD Biswal, they said, was arrested "red-handed" by a CBI team when he was allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant, a civil works contractor.

Biswal is an assistant engineer at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The CBI had lodged a case against Biswal for allegedly demanding Rs 19,500 as a quid pro quo ("something for something" in Latin) for clearing the bills of the contractor, a spokesperson of the probe agency said.

"Searches are being conducted at the official and residential premises of Biswal," he added.

tags #AIIMS #CBI #Current Affairs #India

