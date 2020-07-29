App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 11:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBDT extends FY19 income tax return filing deadline till September 30

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

PTI

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30. "In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,” the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 11:54 pm

