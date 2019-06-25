App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cauvery management authority asks Karnataka to release 40.43 TMC water to Tamil Nadu

The decision is, however, subject to review depending on the rainfall received by Cauvery basin and the water storage of four reservoirs in Karnataka.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) June 25 asked Karnataka to release nearly 40.43 thousand million cubic feet water to Tamil Nadu for the months of June and July, sources said.

The decision is, however, subject to review depending on the rainfall received by Cauvery basin and the water storage of four reservoirs in Karnataka.

According to the monthly schedule fixed by the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal, the quantum to be released by Karnataka from Biligundlu site is 9.19 TMC and 31.24 TMC for June and July, respectively.

Close

The decision was taken by the CWMA in a meeting which was attended by representatives of the Centre and the riparian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.

related news

The existing arrangement between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will continue.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu are grappling with acute water shortage. The Centre had last month issued a drought advisory to the state in the backdrop of depleting water levels in its reservoirs.

"The water will be released assuming that monsoon will be normal. The release of water will be reviewed looking at the quantum of the rainfall in the Cauvery basin," an official said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #Cauvery Water Management Authority #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Tamil Nadu

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.