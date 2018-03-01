App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 25, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami urges PM Narendra Modi to set up Cauvery Board

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to set up the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after holding an all party meet on Cauvery issue, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to set up the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee.

Palaniswami made the request at the Tamil Nadu government's subsidised two-wheeler launch programme for women beneficiaries which the Prime Minister inaugurated. "On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I would like to request the Prime Minister to take speedy action to form the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as per the directions of the Supreme Court," he said.

Palaniswami also thanked the Prime Minister for his recent comment lauding Tamil. Modi had recently hailed Tamil as a beautiful language and older than Sanskrit. A day after Modi told students that "Tamil is older than Sanskrit and is beautiful," DMK working president M K Stalin in a tweet welcomed the view.

Meanwhile, AIADMK today said an all party delegation will go to New Delhi next week to meet Modi on the Cauvery issue. On Feb 22, an all party meet chaired by Palaniswami decided that the Chief Minister will lead a delegation of leaders of all parties, farmers and MPs from the state to meet Modi on the Cauvery issue.

related news

The meet had also resolved to urge Modi to immediately set up the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority as per the apex courts order to set up the bodies within six weeks. The all party meet was held after the Supreme Court's recent verdict which reduced the quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by 14.65 tmc ft.

tags #Cauvery issue #Current Affairs #K Palaniswami #Narendra Modi

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC