Caught for flouting COVID-19 norms, Mumbai man charged for spying under Official Secrets Act - here's why

A 31-year-old man from Wadala has been slapped with charges under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), 1923, as he was caught filming the police procedures using his mobile phone at the police station.

The man, identified as Mukesh Singh, was caught at the Wadala bridge during a nakabandi by the police for flouting COVID-19 rules and for riding without a driving licence, said a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The police team pulled him over around 4 pm on September 17 without a face mask, said the report citing a complaint filed by Constable Shantaram Khade.

After catching Singh without a mask, police found that he did not have a driving licence and was roaming out without any important work, despite the lockdown.

While police were filing the complaint, Singh started filming the police procedures using his mobile phone. A policeman caught him in the act and in the presence of two Panchas seized his phone and found a recorded video clip of the police station, Shahaji Shinde, senior inspector of Wadala police station told the publication.

The act amounted to an offence under the Official Secrets Act, said Shinde.

Singh was then booked under sections 3 (spying) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 besides section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, said the report.

The police, however, did not arrest Singh and allowed to go home after he was served with a notice, as per the report.