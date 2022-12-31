 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Catholics in Kerala mourn death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, an influential body of Catholic bishops in Kerala, paid tribute to Benedict and directed the churches and other Christian establishments in the state to observe mourning from January 1 to 5.

File image of former Pope Benedict XVI (AP Photo)

New Year's Eve was a day of mourning for Kerala's Catholic community, which comprises a significant portion of the state's population, due to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday at the age of 95.

He was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the papacy and India got its first woman saint under his tenure.

Kerala nun Sister Alphonsa became Saint Alphonsa after being canonised by Pope Benedict XVI in 2008.

She was a nun belonging to the Syro Malabar Church, one of 23 "Oriental" or "Eastern" churches in full communion with the Catholic Church.

The Catholic Church in Kerala is a communion of three individual churches — Latin, Syro-Malabar and Syro Malankara.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), an influential body of Catholic bishops in Kerala, paid tribute to Benedict and directed the churches and other Christian establishments in the state to observe mourning from January 1 to 5.