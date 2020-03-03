App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Catamaran services on east Mumbai coast by May

Cidco has also proposed to develop a terminal on 3.05 hectare land parcel which will have a 30-metre-wide and 655-metre-long road will be constructed from Palm Beach road to connect to the Nerul jetty.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Navi Mumbai town planning authority Cidco on Tuesday said catamaran services between Nerul and Bhaucha Dhakka at Mazgaon will commence by May this year. In 2017, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) had awarded the Rs 111-crore project to construct Nerul jetty, which is in the final stages of completion.

"Maharashtra Maritime Board, Mumbai Port Trust and Cidco are jointly developing water transport along the east coast of Mumbai. As a part of this development, Cidco is developing a jetty at Nerul, which is in the final stages of completion. We expect that by May this year, water transport services will commence," the authority said in a statement.

Cidco has also proposed to develop a terminal on 3.05 hectare land parcel which will have a 30-metre-wide and 655-metre-long road will be constructed from Palm Beach road to connect to the Nerul jetty.

Close

It will also develop a terminal building which will house a waiting room, food court and other amenities as well as construct parking lots, navigational area and marshalling area.

related news

Once operational, the waterfront will facilitate travel between Nerul and Bhaucha Dhakka in 30 minutes.

Cidco, along with Maharashtra Maritime Board, is developing jetties at Nerul, Vashi and Belapur, it said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 10:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.