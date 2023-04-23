 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Cat-and-mouse' chase comes to end with fugitive preacher Amritpal's arrest from Punjab's Moga

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Amritpal managed to evade arrest for more than a month, which was proving to be a major embarrassment for the Punjab Police that had launched a crackdown against the radical preacher and his aides on March 18.

Amritpal was held from Rode village in Moga

Over-a-month long "cat-and-mouse" chase finally came to an end on Sunday with police arresting radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh from Punjab's Moga district.

After having hoodwinked the Punjab Police since March 18 while search operations for nabbing him were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Amritpal was held from Rode village in Moga, the place where he was anointed as the chief of the "Waris Punjab De" outfit in September last year.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal was arrested from Rode on Sunday morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving no way for him to escape.