CAT 2018 registration begins today: Here's how to apply

The registrations for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018, the entrance examination for admission into the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other business schools, has begun today. The registration will end on September 25 at 5 pm.

The IIMs will conduct the computer-based CAT 2018 test on Sunday, November 25, 2018 in two sessions. IIM Calcutta is the CAT exam convenor for this year.

Clearing the CAT exam is a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. Those short-listed in the examination have to then appear for a personal interview as well as a group discussion round.

Across the IIMs, there are about 3800 seats. Every year, about 2,50,000 students apply for the CAT examination.

Here is how you can register for CAT 2018:-

--Log on to the official website for CAT 2018

--Click on 'New Candidate Registration'

--Fill in the details

--Click on 'Submit'

--You will receive a registration number after form submission

--Download and save the receipt for future reference

Apart from the IIMs, several other management institutes also accept CAT scores for entry into the MBA programmes.