    Casteism, regionalism have caused irreparable damage to UP: CM Adityanath Yogi

    The chief minister made the remarks after inaugurating along with Governor Anandiben Patel the three-day 'Uttar Pradesh Day' celebrations.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said casteism, regionalism and linguism have caused irreparable damage to Uttar Pradesh and now it has to move forward with determination to become the best state in the country.

    "Today, UP is moving forward with pride and dignity. The lines of division on the basis of caste, region, religion and language have caused irreparable damage to Uttar Pradesh. Ending these anomalies, we have to move forward with determination to make UP stand in the category of the best state," Adityanath said.

    He also said that being born in UP is a matter of pride in itself.