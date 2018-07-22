App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cash, diamonds and gold bars worth crores uncovered in I-T raid at elite club in Bengaluru

Six bags were found in the lockers, following which the police were alerted and they asked the authorities of the club to approach the I-T Department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cash, diamonds and gold bars worth several crores of rupees have been found in three lockers of the Bowring Institute, an elite club, here, according to the secretary of the club Srikanth.

The Income Tax Department, which was alerted by the club, seized the valuables, he told reporters here.

On noticing the lockers attached to the tennis court in the club not being used for long, the authorities of the club decided to get them opened, he said.

Six bags were found in the lockers, following which the police were alerted and they asked the authorities of the club to approach the I-T Department.

Srikanth said the I-T sleuths visited the club yesterday and opened the bags. They contained about Rs 3.90 crore in cash, diamonds worth about Rs 7.80 crore, gold bars weighing about 650 grams, a Rolex watch and another watch valued to be around Rs 35-40 lakh.

He said one of the members of the club has claimed the valuables belonged to him.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 10:10 am

