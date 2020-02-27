App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cases against Aarey protesters to be dropped in a month: Satej Patil

The Mumbai police had filed cases against several protesters, including green activists, in October last year after they hit the streets to oppose felling of trees in the Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon, to make way for a car shed which is part of the metro-3 project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The cases filed against Aarey metro car shed protesters will be withdrawn within a month, Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil said on Thursday.

Patil, the Minister of State for Home, made the remarks after meeting some of the protesters here.

There is a due process to withdraw the cases. I spoke to them (the protesters who met him on Thursday) on the issue. I assured them that the word we gave to them on behalf of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will be kept.

Close

"The cases will be withdrawn in the coming one month, Patil told reporters outside the state legislature building in south Mumbai.

related news

The Mumbai police had filed cases against several protesters, including green activists, in October last year after they hit the streets to oppose felling of trees in the Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon, to make way for a car shed which is part of the metro-3 project.

The Supreme Court ordered a stay on the deforestation activity in the days that followed, but over 2,000 trees had already been cut down by authorities by then.

The Shiv Sena-led MVA government, which assumed office on November 28 last year, had in December announced withdrawal of the cases filed against metro car shed protesters.

These cases were filed when the BJP-led government was in power.

Protesters were booked under IPC sections related to unlawful assembly and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty, among others.

Felling of trees had drawn sharp criticism from non-BJP parties, including the Shiv Sena which was a constituent of the saffron alliance government.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.