Marijuana probe | Case registered against Amazon India under NDPS Act, says MP minister Narottam Mishra

Amazon India has been accused of selling an estimated 1,000 kg of marijuana, worth almost $1,48,000, on its platform.

Moneycontrol News
November 21, 2021 / 11:38 PM IST
Representational image

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 21 said that a case has been registered under Section 38 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) in Bhind against the executive directors of e-commerce giant Amazon in the online drug trade case.

Amazon India has been accused of selling an estimated 1,000 kg of marijuana (ganja), worth almost $1,48,000 on its platform.

Madhya Pradesh Police had arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana on November 14 and found that they were using the Amazon India website to order and smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves, which is a natural sweetener.

Although Amazon has said in a statement that it does not allow the listing and sale of legally prohibited products, Mishra has accused the e-commerce platform of “not cooperating”. He had already warned Amazon, saying: “I appeal to Amazon's MD-CEO to cooperate. Else, we will initiate action.”

Acting on his threats, the Madhya Pradesh minister said on Sunday: “Online drug trade is a more serious crime than cybercrime and such crime will not be encouraged in the state.”

He wrote in a tweet: “Amazon officials were not cooperating in the investigation of the case even after being warned for selling marijuana online. This is why action was taken and an FIR was registered.”

Notably, Amazon has maintained that the illegal marijuana sale was notified to them and they are currently investigating it.
Tags: #Amazon India #Madhya Pradesh #marijuana #Narottam Mishra #NDPS Act
first published: Nov 21, 2021 11:31 pm

