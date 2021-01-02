MARKET NEWS

Case lodged over 'death threat' to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The poster was pasted on a guide map near the Sector 66-67 crossing and 10 lakh dollars was offered for killing the chief minister, according to police.

PTI
January 02, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person here over a poster that issued a death threat against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The poster was pasted on a guide map near the Sector 66-67 crossing and 10 lakh dollars was offered for killing the chief minister, according to police.

An email ID was also found written on the poster. Investigations are underway and footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot are also being scanned, police said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 11 police station, officials said. The police, however, refused to divulge much regarding the case.
first published: Jan 2, 2021 06:10 pm

