Last Updated : May 21, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi for Congress tweet on PM-CARES Fund

The case has been registered under Sections 153 and 505 (1)(B) of the IPC, which relate to wantonly provoking people and inciting them to commit offence against any other class or community.

PTI

A case has been registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka in connection with a tweet posted on the party's official handle alleging misuse of PM-CARES Fund, police said.

The Sagara town police in Shivamogga district registered the case on Wednesday based on a complaint by Praveen K V, who alleged that @INCIndia, the official Twitter handle of the Congress, tried to create distrust among masses with its tweet by spreading 'baseless charges.'

The state Congress condemned the registration of the case.

The complainant alleged that on May 11 at 6 pm, the INC India Twitter account posted messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging 'misuse' of PM-CARES Fund set up to enable people contribute to help the government fight against coronavirus and "similar distressing situations."

He sought legal action against Sonia Gandhi and Congress workers involved in handling the Twitter account.

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Subhash Agarwal condemned registration of case and said, "it is the role and responsibility of the opposition to question the government. Democracy will die if the opposition's voice is muzzled."

He also said the party had always maintained that there was no need for the PM-CARES Fund when the PM Relief Fund already existed.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 21, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Narendra Modi #PM-CARES fund #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

