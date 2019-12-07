App
India
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Case filed against Paswan over onion price rise

The case was filed by a person named M Raju Nayyar, who claims to be a social worker, in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwary who posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A criminal complaint case was filed against union minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Muzaffarpur Civil Court on Saturday for "misleading and cheating" people on the rise in the price of onions.

Nayyar, a resident of Muzaffarpur town, in his complaint said that Paswan has failed to check onion prices despite being the union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

The petitioner said that Paswan has misled people through his statement that price of the vegetable has gone up due to its black marketing.

related news

The case was filed under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published on Dec 7, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #onion price rise #Ram Vilas Paswan

