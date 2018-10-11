App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Case filed against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakor in hate attacks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A case was filed against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Congress legislator Alpesh Thakor in a Bihar court October 11 in connection with hate attacks on north Indians, particularly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in the western state. Social activist Tamanna Hashmi filed the case at a Muzaffarpur district court.

The case was filed under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (defiling a place of religious worship) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Naming Rupani and Thakor as "accused", the petitioner has claimed that the violence against people from Bihar has cause him "hurt".

Judge Gaurav Kamal fixed November 2 as the date of hearing the petition.

The alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat by a resident of Bihar on September 30 had triggered attacks by locals on migrants from the two northern states, forcing many of them to return home.

Thakor had publicly blamed a "non-Gujarati" for the crime.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 10:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

