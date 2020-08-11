Case filed against ASHA workers, CTU members for holding unathorised protest at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police have registered a case against ASHA workers and members of Central Trade Unions who had gathered for an unauthorised protest at Jantar Mantar here in violation of Unlock-3 guidelines, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, there were around 100 protestors, mostly women, who did not have permission to hold the protest.

The protest took place on Sunday.

No social or political gathering is allowed at Jantar Mantar in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the protestors were also not following social distancing norms, a senior police officer said.

"An FIR has been registered against unauthorised protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and members of Central Trade Unions who had gathered at Jantar Mantar in violation of Unlock-3 guidelines in force related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Any public gathering is strictly prohibited at Jantar Mantar due to the coronavirus situation," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.

"FIR registered against unauthorised protesters of Asha Workers and Central Trade Unions who gathered at Jantar Mantar in violation of Unlock guidelines. Protests are strictly banned at Jantar Mantar. Such gatherings can worsen the COVID-19 situation @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @PMOIndia," Singhal, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), tweeted.

Police requested the people to follow the Unlock-3 guidelines.

"We request people not to come outside unnecessarily as the protests at Jantar Mantar is strictly banned. We also request them to follow the Unlock-3 guidelines otherwise we will have to take action against them," Singhal said.