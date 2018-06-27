App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Case against BJP MP's son for allegedly thrashing journalist

An FIR was registered against Devendra Singh Maravi (32) and his friend Shivwrat Singh yesterday at Lakahnpur police station, based on the complaint filed by journalist Rajesh Prasad Gupta.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A journalist and his parents were allegedly beaten up by the son of a BJP MP and his friend in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district after he published a report on irregularities in a government scheme, police said today.

An FIR was registered against Devendra Singh Maravi (32) and his friend Shivwrat Singh yesterday at Lakahnpur police station, based on the complaint filed by journalist Rajesh Prasad Gupta.

Devendra is the son of Kamalbhan Singh Maravi, BJP MP from Surguja.

Gupta, who lives in village Jamgala and works for Raipur-based Hindi newspaper "Haribhoomi", had reported alleged irregularities in the implementation of 'Nal Jal' scheme in the village, a local police official told PTI.

Gupta alleged in his complaint that Devendra, who also belongs to the same village, was enraged by the report; landed at his doorstep yesterday with his friend and assaulted Gupta.

When Gupta's father Duhan Das (55) and mother Janaki Bai (50) tried to intervene, they were also brutally thrashed by the two accused who fled from the spot afterwards, the journalist alleged.

His mother sustained serious injuries, Gupta said.

Police registered a case under IPC sections 294 (abuse in public), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against Devendra Maravi and his friend.

Both the accused were absconding, the police official said.

Chief Editor of Haribhoomi, Himanshu Dwivedi, demanded immediate arrest of the accused. "This is a serious matter. A journalist and his parents were assaulted. In a letter to Chief Minister Raman Singh, I have demanded immediate action in the matter," Dwivedi said.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 11:14 am

