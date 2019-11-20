App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 04:30 PM IST

Cartosat 3 launch on November 25: Register online to watch PSLV C47 take-off at ISRO

The launch is tentatively scheduled to take place at 9.28 hrs on November 25 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, subject to weather conditions.

PSLV-C47 (Image: ISRO)
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C47 rocket is all set to launch its imaging and mapping satellite Cartosat-3 along with 13 commercial American nanosatellites.

The launch is tentatively scheduled to take place at 9.28 hrs on November 25 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, subject to weather conditions.

ISRO's 5,000-seater Launch View Gallery is open for people to view the launch live. All one needs to do is register online on its official website. Registrations were thrown open at 8 am from November 20 onward, ISRO confirmed via a tweet.

The Launch View Gallery was inaugurated by K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO, earlier this year in March, "in order to cater to the ever-increasing demand for witnessing rocket launches".

PSLV C47 will launch the satellites into the Sun Synchronous Orbit. Cartosat-3, a third-generation Earth observation satellite built by ISRO, is the primary payload on PSLV-C47. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees, ISRO said.

