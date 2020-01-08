App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cartel of doctors, pharma firms, labs fleecing patients: Madras HC

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan passed the order while expanding the scope of the plea moved by Fourrts (India) Labs Pvt Ltd a pharmaceutical company challenging its income tax assessment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Asserting that a cartel of doctors, pharma firms and diagnostic labs are fleecing patients in the country, the Madras High Court on January 8 took notice of the practise of providing 'commissions' to doctors for promoting and prescribing their drugs.

The court directed the Union health ministry, chemical and fertilizers ministry, National pharmaceutical pricing authority and Medical Council of India to explain as to the action taken against doctors for violating the code of conduct and accepting gifts, hospitality, cash or monetary grant from pharmaceutical firms and allied health sector Industries in the past 5 years.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan passed the order while expanding the scope of the plea moved by Fourrts (India) Labs Pvt Ltd a pharmaceutical company challenging its income tax assessment.

Close

During the scrutiny of its assessment for 2012-13, the firm admitted to a total income of Rs 14.69 crore and claimed deductions for Rs 5.45 crore towards licenses and taxes and another Rs 42.81 lakh towards 'sales and promotion expenses' which includes payments made to doctors for promoting their drug.

related news

Appalled over the submissions, the court said "It is clear that even though accepting such commissions is prohibited under law, pharmaceutical companies are still promoting their drugs by providing gifts, travel facilities, hospitality, cash or monetary grant to doctors.

It is also proved that drugs are overpriced illegally by the companies. It is shocking and surprising to note that the company claimed deduction from income tax for the amount spent towards sale promotion expenses as well as for licences and taxes." The bench then directed the authorities to answer a series of questions including the list of doctors who were paid by Fourrts, number of doctors prosecuted for violating the rule and accepting such gifts from 2009.

The court also wanted authorities to answer as to the number of pharmaceutical firms that have been prosecuted for regulation of the drug pricing authority, number of pharma companies who have claimed tax deductions under 'sale and promotions' head, complaints received on over pricing of drugs and amount recovered from pharma firms for over pricing. It has also directed the Union government to inform by January 20 as to when a separate ministry for pharma and medical devices would be established as stated by the ministry of chemicals in February 2018.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India #Madras High Court

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.