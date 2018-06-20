Carrying a plastic bag in Mumbai? Come June 23, BMC squad may note down your Aadhaar number

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to bring implement the statewide plastic ban in Mumbai from June 23.

The Maharashtra cabinet had decided to impose a ban on certain plastic items from Marathi New Year, 'Gudhi Padwa', on March 18. An official in the state environment department said the ban will cover plastic carry bags, thermocol and plastic plates, cups, forks, bowls and spoons.

Here's all you need to know about the plastic ban:

> The Maharashtra government has formed a special task force comprising plastic manufacturers' associations, experts and government officials to come up with a solution to put an end to plastic use in the state.

> The ban is imposed on manufacture, use, sale, distribution and storage of all plastic materials like one-time use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and also thermacol items.

> The government has proposed fines of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 for the first three offences. The BMC, however, has proposed to cut the penalty amount for a common man using a plastic bag from Rs 5,000 to Rs 200. The civic body's law committee will reportedly fix the penalty amount on June 20.

> There is also a provision of imprisonment up to three months for a repeat offender.

> The BMC has published a list of inspectors who will keep an eye on shops, markets, malls and street hawkers across Mumbai to spot the use of plastic. The state's Markets department will inspect 200 BMC markets while the shops and establishments department will keep an eye on shops and the license department will watchstreet hawkers and vendors.

> The BMC's prosecuting plastic squad may note down your Aadhaar or PAN card details.

> The civic body will also hold a three-day exhibition starting Friday on alternatives for plastic at the NSCI in Worli.

Manufacturers, distributors and retailers were given a period of three months to dispose of existing stock of the banned items. Consumers and users were given a period of one month to dispose the existing plastic lot.