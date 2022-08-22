English
    Carnac bridge in Mumbai to be shut for traffic, railway ready for its demolition

    Mumbai Traffic Police have given a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) with certain conditions for the closure of the bridge and also announced to shut it for traffic from Monday.

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

    British-era Carnac bridge, which crosses railway tracks between CSMT and Masjid stations in south Mumbai, will be demolished as the old structure poses danger to safe train operations, Central Railway officials have said.

    The officials said that Mumbai Traffic Police have given a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) with certain conditions for the closure of the bridge and also announced to shut it for traffic from Monday.

    According to CR officials, the bridge is in a dilapidated condition as it is corroded and developed cracks. The over 150-year-old bridge, which was built in 1866-67, was declared unsafe by experts in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 2018. The bridge was shut for heavy vehicles in August 2014.

    "From the railway side, we are ready for razing the bridge within a few days," CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. Another official said though the bridge is closed for traffic, it will be demolished in a phased manner as the CR will require some mega blocks, especially on long weekends.

    The Carnac bridge is one of the important east-west links in south Mumbai, especially for connecting the business district. The closure of the bridge will lead to traffic snarls in the area. According to railway officials, motorists will have to take a detour either via the Wadi Bunder bridge or the Fort area.
    PTI
