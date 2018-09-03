Carlyle Group appoints Vikram Nirula as MD Carlyle Asia private equity

Global alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group said it has appointed Vikram Nirula as managing director of Carlyle Asia private equity.

Based in Mumbai, Nirula will advise on Carlyle's investment activities in India, it said in a statement. He joins Carlyle from Indian PE firm, True North Managers, which he helped found.

"As one of our key strategic markets, India presents attractive investment opportunities, particularly in financial services, healthcare and consumer, amid robust economic growth and structural reforms. Vikram's extensive on-the-ground experience in India's PE industry and strong market insights well place him to bolster Carlyle's continued growth and success in India," Carlyle Asia buyout team managing director and co-head Greg Zeluck said.