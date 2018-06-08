Cargo traffic at Major Ports growth 2.41%

The top 12 major ports in the country recorded 2.41 percent growth in cargo handling at 116.26 million tonne (MT) in the first two months of the current fiscal, the shipping ministry said today. It said the highest growth was registered by Kamarajar Port (11.69 percent), followed by Kolkata (11.33 percent), Cochin (8.70 percent), Paradip (7.61 percent) and New Mangalore (6.66 percent).

Commodity-wise share of POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) was the maximum at 29.54 percent, followed by Container at 20.36 percent and thermal & steam coal at 16.58 percent.

The ministry said in a statement that Nine Ports - Kolkata (including Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic.