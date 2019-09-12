App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Car in Mohan Bhagwat's convoy hits motorcycle, kills 6-year-old in Rajasthan

Bhagwat was returning from a programme in Tijara area when the incident happened and there were eight to ten cars in the cavalcade, police said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A six-year-old boy was killed and his grandfather injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in the cavalcade of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar district of Rajasthan on September 11, police said.

Bhagwat was returning from a programme in Tijara area when the incident happened and there were eight to ten cars in the cavalcade, police said.

"One of the cars in the cavalcade hit a motorcycle leaving six-year-old Sachin dead and his grandfather injured," said Ramswaroop Bairwa, sub-inspector of Mandawar police station.

The cavalcade went towards Behror after the incident, he said.

The car involved in the accident is yet to be seized, police said.

"An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the car on the basis of the vehicle's registration number," Bairwa said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Bhagwat, who gets Z plus security cover, was on a trip to Alwar. He visited Baba Kamal Nath at his ashram in Gahankar village of Alwar to seek his blessing and also honoured him.

According to a release, the RSS chief held discussions with Baba Kamal Nath on religious and social issues.

In May this year, a vehicle that was part of Bhagwat's convoy overturned in an attempt to save a cow standing in the middle of the road near Warora in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. A security personnel was injured in the incident.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 10:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mohan Bhagwat #Rajasthan

