English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Car briefly obstructs Amit Shah's convoy in Hyderabad

    During his visit to the city on Saturday to attend the "Hyderabad Liberation Day" celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy was forced to make a brief halt at a Telangana Tourism hotel because of an automobile that was blocking its path.

    PTI
    September 17, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
    The car that blocked Amit Shah's convoy. Image Credit: ToI Telugu

    The car that blocked Amit Shah's convoy. Image Credit: ToI Telugu

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy had to stop briefly at a Telangana Tourism hotel here, during his visit to the city on Saturday to attend the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations, as a car obstructed its movement. Amid reports claiming that the car belonged to a TRS activist, BJP MP K Laxman said the incident should be investigated.

    Police, however, said the brief halt was purely accidental as the car's driver could not move the vehicle properly at that location. Shah held a meeting with state BJP leaders at the hotel.

    During his visit to the city, he participated in the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebration at the Parade Ground here to commemorate the merger of erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. Shah also attended a programme, where he distributed devices to 'Divyangjan' (persons with disabilities), on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Hyderabad #India #Telangana
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 07:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.