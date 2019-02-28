Captive Wing Cdr Abhinandan's father was consulted on a film about an IAF officer's escape from Pak jail

Mani Ratnam’s film Kaatru Veliyidai may not have been one of his more successful films, but it did win accolades for the gripping tale, breath-taking cinematography, and outstanding performance by actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi.

But, did you know, this film revolving around an Indian Air Force officer’s great escape from Pakistan jail was made with the help of inputs from captive IAF pilot Abhinandan’s father Air Marshal S Varthaman?

While the nation hopes for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who is now in the custody of Pakistan Army, it is hard to dismiss the similarities between reel and real right now.

In Mani Ratnam’s film, IAF Squadron Leader Varun Chakrapani flies into Pakistan during the Kargil War; but his jet is shot down.

Despite ejecting safely, he lands in enemy territory and is immediately taken captive by the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi.

Soon, he is taken in as a Prisoner of War and is tortured at the jail he’s lodged in. While in custody, the pilot looks back on his days spent back home, cradled in love and comfort of his beau Leela, which makes him determined to break free.

The film ends on a happy note with Squadron Leader Varun successfully escaping from the jail and returning to India to unite with the love of his life.

Videos of Wing Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman were seen on social media yesterday. In fact, Tamil superstar and Kaatru Veliyidai lead cast Karthi also tweeted, "I'm very fortunate to have met a few of our fighter pilots in #IAF. It's a true honour to know them and they are men of a different league. I sincerely pray for the safe return of our warriors."

As tension brews between the two neighbours right now, all we can expect and pray for right now is to bring back the Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman safely to India. He was missing in action on Wednesday after his jet also took a hit of enemy fire. Luckily, after being manhandled by locals initially, he was rescued by the officers.

Now, the social media is flooded with posts and messages urging the facilitation of the pilot's safe passage back to India. And this, not just in India, many citizens of Pakistan have also exhibited great compassion on social media, in seeking utmost care and safety for the valiant IAF officer.