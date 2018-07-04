Captains in SWR trains will now address woes of travelling passengers

Several complaints keep pouring from passengers in the South Western Railway (SWR) division of Indian Railways. To address these on-board complaints, SWR has introduced captains on two trains viz: Bengaluru-Kannur Express (16517/18) and Bengaluru-Karwar Express (16523/ 24) on a trial basis.

According to SWR officials, the train captain will be overall in charge of the train till the end of the journey. He will also be responsible for ensuring amenities like water, cleanliness of coaches and toilets, and proper working of electrical fittings.

E Vijaya, chief public relations officer of SWR said that very soon the facility will be extended to premium trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi. “We will paste stickers with contact details of train captains on coaches in end-to-end trains,” she said. The same will also be communicated through SMS to the registered contact number of the passenger. The captain will wear a badge on his arm so that passengers can easily identify him.

As reported in The Times of India, Southern Railway was the first zone in the country to introduce train captains in the year 2017. Senior-most ticket collectors were given the task of captaining their trains. Following its success, the railway board recently directed all zones to introduce similar captains on all their premium trains.

When contacted couple of regular passengers, Abhilash Kumar one among them says “passengers feel on-board redressal of grievances is more effective and there is no point in taking action after the journey.” He further added: “Most passengers don’t know whom to contact when there is an issue.” He finds this as a good idea to have a train captain as a point person to address criticism from the passengers. Currently, Indian Railways has helpline numbers and Twitter handles to address the grievances of passengers.