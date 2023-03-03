 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Captain Modi gives his bowlers certain freedom: Jaishankar

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

"With Captain Modi, there is a lot of net practice. The net practice starts at 6 o'clock in the morning and goes on till fairly late," Jaishankar said.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during a Quad ministers' panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, on March 3, 2023. (AP/PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a cricket team captain and said he gave his bowlers a certain amount of freedom while expecting them to take wickets.

Jaishankar said Modi's knack of taking tough decisions was also on display when India decided to announce the lockdown after the outbreak of Covid, step up production of vaccines, roll out an inoculation programme and help countries in need of vaccines.

"With Captain Modi, there is a lot of net practice. The net practice starts at 6 o'clock in the morning and goes on till fairly late," Jaishankar said during an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former England cricketer Kevin Pieterson.

The external affairs minister said Captain Modi also gave a certain latitude to his colleagues and trusted them to deal with a particular situation. "If you have a particular bowler you have trust in or you have seen perform, you would give them the latitude, you throw the ball to them at the right moment. You trust them to deal with that particular situation," he said.