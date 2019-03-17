App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAPF officers may get organised service tag after SC, Delhi HC orders

Official sources said the Union Home Ministry is working with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to issue a notification in this context, in view of two recent judgements of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government may soon accord the 'organised service' recognition and service benefits to thousands of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) officers who have been seeking better promotion and monetary benefits as they serve the maximum of their careers in hard combat zones of Naxalism, terrorism and counter-insurgency.

Official sources said the Union Home Ministry is working with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to issue a notification in this context, in view of two recent judgements of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

"High-level consultations are on and the subject has been reviewed by the home ministry and informed to the Prime Ministers Office.

"The ministry has taken a number of measures for the welfare of the jawans and officers of these forces like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB in the past and some more specific ones post the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men. This is also a step in that direction," a senior official said.

related news

The apex court in February had upheld a Delhi High Court verdict on the subject and agreed that all the CAPFs be recognised as "organised services", saying it will remove stagnation, ensuring the promotion and other service-related benefits to officers in the same post.

The Delhi High Court on March 15 had asked the Centre to file a compliance affidavit on the subject after a retired and a serving officer of these forces filed a contempt petition before it saying the government has not complied with its directions.

Ankur Chibber, the counsel for the petitioners, told PTI that the HC has asked the government to file the compliance report and had said that it will take up the matter next on March 28.

In its February order, the Supreme Court had held that group "A" officers of the CAPFs should be given all  benefits, including non-functional financial upgradation (NFFU) from 2006 in terms of the 6th pay commission.

The top court, during this hearing, had upheld the Delhi HC's two verdicts by which it had granted "organised service" status to these forces and to the officers of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

NFFU is a concept introduced in the 6th pay commission and was granted to what the government termed as Group "A" organised services.

Under NFFU, if all the officers of a particular batch cannot move up the ladder owing to lack of vacancies and only one does, the others will automatically get financial upgradation as the one promoted.  However, it would involve only a financial upgrade but not rank or perks.

The recognition will also enable CAPF officers to get better deputation opportunities in other government departments that will help them gather knowledge and expertise of different domains.

The SC had dismissed the appeals of Centre against the Delhi HC order, saying that in the monographs published by the DoPT right from 1986 till date, CAPFs have been shown to be a part of the central group "A" services.

"Therefore, all throughout from 1986 till date, in the monographs published by the DoPT, CAPFs have been shown to be a part of Central group A services. Thereafter it would not be open for the DoPT not to consider and/or treat the CAPFs as an organized group A services," the bench had said.

The officers of these forces command units that are deployed to undertake anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency combats, border guarding and render a variety of roles for maintenance of internal security and also conduct elections across the country.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #CAPF #Delhi High Court #India #SC

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma to File a Case Against CBFC for Delay i ...

Asian Championship is Next Challenge for Vinesh and Bajrang

'Epitome of Integrity': Nation Mourns Loss of Manohar Parrikar on Soci ...

No Compromise on NC Contesting 3 Seats in Kashmir Valley: Omar on Pre- ...

Manohar Parrikar: The IITian Who Engineered BJP's Rise in Goa

Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat

Navy Deployed Strategic Assets on Operational Deployment after Pulwama ...

India Deploys CRPF Commando Squad to Guard Embassy in Baghdad

IPL 2019 | Smith, Warner Return to IPL After Ball-tampering Row

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: No ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation proc ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.