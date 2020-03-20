Capacity to manufacture 1.5 crore masks a day, production on: Govt

India has a capacity to manufacture 1.5 crore masks a day and the production has already started to ensure there is no crisis-like situation amid coronavirus outbreak, the government said in Rajya Sabha on March 20.

Besides, there is no dearth of gloves or medicines and adequate quantity of sanitisers to meet the demand is available, Chemical and Fertiliser and Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya told the Upper House during the Question Hour.

"We have more than 100 units in the country for manufacturing of masks. We have done a survey ... per day 1.5 crore mask manufacturing capacity is in the country. Production has already started. There is no shortage of masks. There is no dearth of gloves. Sanitiser is available in the country as per its requirement," Mandaviya said during the Question Hour.

Replying to a query, he said, "We are taking initiatives that there should not be a crisis-like situation in the country."

Besides the government has taken adequate steps to contain the deadly disease, he said, adding a Group of Ministers is working on ways to contain the spread of virus and has taken multiple steps including preparing action plan.

"There are three routes through which the virus can enter the country - air route, sea route and land route through Bangladesh and Nepal border. Strict initiatives are taken at all places. Quarantine has been done compulsory for all travellers coming to India from affected countries," Mandaviya said.

He said coronavirus has surfaced as a global pandemic and the Prime Minister has taken initiatives to check its spread.

Highlighting steps taken by the Ministry of Shipping, he said the government has ensured compulsory quarantine for crew coming to its ports from sea route while people coming from Nepal and Bangladesh are being scanned daily.