App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Capacity to manufacture 1.5 crore masks a day, production on: Govt

There is no dearth of gloves or medicines and adequate quantity of sanitisers to meet the demand is available, Chemical and Fertiliser and Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya told the Upper House during the Question Hour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India has a capacity to manufacture 1.5 crore masks a day and the production has already started to ensure there is no crisis-like situation amid coronavirus outbreak, the government said in Rajya Sabha on March 20.

Besides, there is no dearth of gloves or medicines and adequate quantity of sanitisers to meet the demand is available, Chemical and Fertiliser and Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya told the Upper House during the Question Hour.

"We have more than 100 units in the country for manufacturing of masks. We have done a survey ... per day 1.5 crore mask manufacturing capacity is in the country. Production has already started. There is no shortage of masks. There is no dearth of gloves. Sanitiser is available in the country as per its requirement," Mandaviya said during the Question Hour.

Close

Replying to a query, he said, "We are taking initiatives that there should not be a crisis-like situation in the country."

related news

Besides the government has taken adequate steps to contain the deadly disease, he said, adding a Group of Ministers is working on ways to contain the spread of virus and has taken multiple steps including preparing action plan.

"There are three routes through which the virus can enter the country - air route, sea route and land route through Bangladesh and Nepal border. Strict initiatives are taken at all places. Quarantine has been done compulsory for all travellers coming to India from affected countries," Mandaviya said.

He said coronavirus has surfaced as a global pandemic and the Prime Minister has taken initiatives to check its spread.

Highlighting steps taken by the Ministry of Shipping, he said the government has ensured compulsory quarantine for crew coming to its ports from sea route while people coming from Nepal and Bangladesh are being scanned daily.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Mansukh Lal Mandaviya #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.