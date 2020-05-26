App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Capable of producing 5 lakh 3D designed face shields every month: ITI

The 3D designed unique and safe face shield provides complete protection to facial area including eyes, nose and mouth from sprays and droplets.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ITI Limited said on Tuesday it is now capable of producing five lakh 3D designed safe face shields per month.

The public sector undertaking under Ministry of Communications announced that it has started manufacturing of face shields at its Bengaluru-based unit.

The 3D designed unique and safe face shield provides complete protection to facial area including eyes, nose and mouth from sprays and droplets.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

The indigenous face shield also provides hassle free respiration and very convenient to use, the company said in a statement.

The company's Chairman & Managing Director, R M Agarwal said ITI has joined the fight against COVID-19 as the number of positive cases in the country is increasing every day and being the country's first PSU it an obligation to extend help to corona warriors across the country.

"The company is now capable of producing 5,00,000 face shields monthly which may be extended to 15,00,000 face shields per month in the coming days," Agarwal said.

In the first phase, the company is providing these face shields to various healthcare setups, educational institutes, NGOs and local administrations on complementary basis. In the second phase, it is planning to provide these to airports, municipal corporations, police departments, state governments and corporates, among others.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #India #ITI Ltd #Ministry of Communications

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI on plea against interest on loans during moratorium

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI on plea against interest on loans during moratorium

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.