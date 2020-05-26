Capable of producing 5 lakh 3D designed face shields every month: ITI

ITI Limited said on Tuesday it is now capable of producing five lakh 3D designed safe face shields per month.

The public sector undertaking under Ministry of Communications announced that it has started manufacturing of face shields at its Bengaluru-based unit.

The 3D designed unique and safe face shield provides complete protection to facial area including eyes, nose and mouth from sprays and droplets.

The indigenous face shield also provides hassle free respiration and very convenient to use, the company said in a statement.

The company's Chairman & Managing Director, R M Agarwal said ITI has joined the fight against COVID-19 as the number of positive cases in the country is increasing every day and being the country's first PSU it an obligation to extend help to corona warriors across the country.

"The company is now capable of producing 5,00,000 face shields monthly which may be extended to 15,00,000 face shields per month in the coming days," Agarwal said.

In the first phase, the company is providing these face shields to various healthcare setups, educational institutes, NGOs and local administrations on complementary basis. In the second phase, it is planning to provide these to airports, municipal corporations, police departments, state governments and corporates, among others.

