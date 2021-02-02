MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Can't remain dependent on other countries for India's defence: Rajnath Singh

Mr Rajnath Singh said Tejas is not only indigenous, but is also better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters and also comparatively cheaper.

PTI
February 02, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/ RMO India)

(Image: Twitter/ RMO India)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence. Under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan", India is looking forward to increase its defence manufacturing capabilities, said Mr Singh, who inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's second LCA-Tejas production line in Bengaluru.

"India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence", he said.

Mr Singh said Tejas is not only indigenous, but is also better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters and also comparatively cheaper.

"Many countries have shown interest in Tejas. India will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the field of defence manufacturing in (a) few years", the minister said.

The delivery of the Tejas LCA to the Indian Air Force under a Rs 48,000-crore deal will begin from March 2024 and around 16 aircraft will be rolled out annually till the completion of the total supply of 83 jets, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, said recently.

Close

Mr Madhavan had also said that a number of countries have shown keen interest in procurement of Tejas and that the first export order is likely to come by in the next couple of years.

The Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the Rs 48,000-crore deal to procure 73 Tejas Mk-1A variants and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost the Indian Air Force's combat prowess.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #defence #India #Rajnath Singh
first published: Feb 2, 2021 04:04 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.