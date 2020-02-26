Can't let another 1984 happen, not under our watch: Delhi High Court on violence

The Delhi High Court, on February 26, said it cannot let "another 1984" happen in the country.

The High Court was referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the national capital. The riots had led to the death of around 3,000 people in Delhi alone.

The court also said that the Delhi Chief Minister and the Deputy CM should visit affected areas for "confidence-building among people".

The court said that helplines should be set up and private ambulances should be provided for the safe passage of victims. The court also said that shelters for rehabilitation along with basic facilities should be set up.

The High Court said that the Delhi Govt should ensure sufficient shelter homes for rehabilitation of displaced victims. They shall also be provided with adequate amenities, blankets, clean water and sanitation, the court said.

The court said it was time to provide ‘Z category’ security to citizens, adding that authorities should ensure security during the funerary activities of the deceased, Live Law reported.

"Highest constitutional functionaries with Z-security should reach out to affected people to give confidence that law is functioning," the court said.

The court has also termed the death of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in violence as "extremely unfortunate".

As of 3.00 pm on February 26, the death toll in the violence in north-east Delhi was 20. At least 189 were injured.