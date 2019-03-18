App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Can't feed birds from flat's balcony & create nuisance for others, says SC

The top court refused to interfere with an order restraining a woman from feeding birds from her balcony flat in a high rise building in Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A person cannot feed birds from a flat's balcony creating nuisance due to droppings and filth for other occupants in a residential society, the Supreme Court has said.

The top court refused to interfere with an order restraining a woman from feeding birds from her balcony flat in a high rise building in Mumbai.

"If you are living in a residential society, then you have to conduct yourself according to the norms," said a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Indu Malhotra.

Counsel appearing for petitioner Jigeesha Thakore said it was not a case of nuisance but of strained business relations between the parties concerned due to which a civil suit was filed against her in the lower court.

related news

The bench said in a recent order that the Bombay City Civil Court on September 27, 2013 had granted interim injunction by which it had restrained the woman from feeding the birds from the balcony of her flat.

It noted that when the civil court order was challenged by the woman before the Bombay High Court, it had refused to interfere and made the interim injunction as absolute by dismissing the appeal on July 12, 2016.

"In the circumstances, we see no reason to interfere in the matter. The special leave petitions are dismissed," the bench said while directing the civil court to dispose of the pending suit as expeditiously as possible.

In 2011, Dilip Sumanlal Shah and Meena Shah residing in the 10th floor of an apartment in Worli, moved the civil court against Thakore and her family members residing on the 14th floor.

The Shah family sought injunction against the Thakore family for creating nuisance for them and other occupants of the building by feeding birds with water and grains from her balcony.

The 20-storey co-operative housing society had also moved court against Thakore family seeking direction to restrain them from feeding the birds from the balcony of their flat.

In their plea before the civil court, Shah family contended that Thakore family has installed a metal platform outside their balcony window.

They argued that a large number of birds flocked the platform causing nuisance due to droppings and filth.

Shah family argued that Thakores' start bird feeding at 6.30 am in the morning which is done several times in the day till evening.

The society had requested the Thakores' to use the public places designated for feeding birds and passed a resolution that no member will be allowed to feed birds from their balconies or windows.

Thakores' in their reply to the civil suit by Shah had contended that they were animal welfare activist and associated with an NGO since 1998 and ran a dog. shelter.

They said that Shahs used to be regular supplier of medical and surgical equipments to the NGO but their relations turned sour.

They said was not possible to feed birds on the ground level as they could come under a car or be attacked by some cats and dogs.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

China's J-10 Fighter Jets to Take Part in Pakistan's National Day Para ...

A Corporate Theft and Crime Thriller That Gave Andhra Pradesh Poll Cam ...

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Nirav Modi By London Court: Report

Nawada Seat Goes to LJP, Sulking Giriraj Singh Says Must Have Asked BJ ...

RCom, Reliance Jio Terminate Pact for Sale of Telecom Assets

As Pak Foreign Minister Visits Beijing, China Calls 26/11 as One of Th ...

Days After Tezpur MP Resigns, Assam BJP Says Himanta Biswa Sarma Will ...

Napoli 'keeper Ospina Improving After Head Injury Scare

News18 Wrap: Parrikar's Last Rites, Pramod Sawant Set to be Next Goa C ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Wall Street lifted by tech stocks; Boeing drags on Dow

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Netherlands tram shooting: Three dead, nine injured in Dutch city, con ...

Priyanka Gandhi begins 3-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Prayagraj, kicks o ...

PNB scam: Nirav Modi likely to be arrested soon as UK's Westminster Co ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

Indian Wells Open: Dominic Thiem’s big game now comes equipped with ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro camera comparison: 48 MP camera blows away the ...

Hiroo Johar's 76th birthday: Karan Johar hosts an intimate birthday ba ...

Taimur Ali Khan feels the Monday Blues at school!

Deepika Padukone's mom, Ujjala talks about a time when her family want ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Indian Premier League 2019: Analysing Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knigh ...

Virat Kohli gets into prep mode as IPL 2019 nears

IPL 2019: Five controversies that stunned the cricketing world

Indian Premier League 2019: AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dinesh Karthi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.