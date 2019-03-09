Can't extradite Nirav Modi only because he was spotted, govt says after fugitive seen in London

The government cannot extradite Nirav Modi just because he has been spotted in London, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, told ANI in an interview. He added that all necessary steps are being taken for his extradition.

Kumar said that the ministry has been aware of his presence in the UK and the extradition request is under the consideration of the UK government.



Raveesh Kumar,MEA: All necessary steps are being taken for the extradition of Nirav Modi. We have been aware of his presence in UK. It(extradition request) is under their(UK Govt) consideration pic.twitter.com/Jvc4H3WEzc

"We had made a request for extradition to the UK government based on the investigations of the CBI and ED in August last year. Despite what we have seen on television today, the status of the request is the same. It is with the British government. Try to understand how the whole process works. Just because he has been spotted, doesn't mean he will be extradited to India," Kumar further said.

His response comes hours after the news of fugitive billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi, accused in the $2 billion PNB fraud case, living openly in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End was reported by The Telegraph.

Modi, 48, is currently living in a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark Centre Point tower block, where rent is estimated to cost 17,000 pounds a month, as per the British Daily report. It added that Modi is now involved in a new diamond business.

The revelation comes a day after Modi's 30,000 sq ft seaside mansion at Kihim beach in Maharashtra was demolished by authorities using explosives.



Exclusive: Telegraph journalists tracked down Nirav Modi, the billionaire diamond tycoon who is a suspect for the biggest banking fraud in India's historyhttps://t.co/PpsjGeFEsy pic.twitter.com/v3dN5NotzQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2019

Despite his bank accounts being frozen by the Indian authorities and an Interpol red notice being issued for his arrest, Modi, a diamond jeweller whose designs have been worn by Hollywood stars, is now involved in a new diamond business based in London, the report said.

In a video posted by the newspaper, Modi can be seen sporting a handle-bar mustache and wearing an Ostrich Hide jacket, estimated to cost 10,000 pounds. When journalists from the paper questioned him on various issues, including whether he has urged Britain to grant him asylum, Modi ducked them by saying, "Sorry, no comments".

A source told the the UK daily that Modi had been given a National Insurance number by the Department for Work and Pensions, meaning he can legally work in Britain, and has used British bank accounts.

