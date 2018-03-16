App
Mar 16, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Can't ask govt to let Rohingya enter India, provide refugee cards: Centre to Supreme Court

Submitting its fresh affidavit in the Court, the Ministry of Home Affairs has maintained that national interest requires that only those holding valid travel documents be permitted to enter Indian soils.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
The Central government has told the Supreme Court that there cannot be a direction to permit Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to enter India.

Submitting its fresh affidavit in the Court, the Ministry of Home Affairs has maintained that national interest requires that only those holding valid travel documents be permitted to enter Indian soils.

The government emphasised that India is already facing a serious problem of infiltration due to its porous border with other countries, a root cause of spread of terrorism in the country that has claimed thousands of lives of innocent citizens and security personnel.

“Securing the border of any sovereign nation in accordance with law is an essentially executive function and this Court would not issue a writ directing not only the Central government but all the state governments having a common border to ensure foreigners enter the territory of India," stated the affidavit.

