Can't allow Rahul Gandhi to bring huge crowd from Punjab to disturb Haryana's atmosphere: Anil Vij

Haryana government has no problem if Rahul Gandhi enters the state with a few people for his tractor rallies on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he will not be allowed to bring a big crowd to "disturb” the atmosphere, Home Minister Anil Vij has said.

Gandhi, who is holding tractor rallies in Punjab against the newly enacted farm laws, is set to reach Pehowa town in Kurukshetra district of Haryana with his supporters Tuesday and address a gathering.

He will also address public gatherings in Karnal, Congress leaders said.

"If he wants to come alone or with just a few people, there is no problem. He can come 100 times, we have no objection. But if he comes with a big crowd from Punjab to disturb Haryana’s atmosphere, then we will not permit. We are not going to allow that,” Vij told PTI on Monday.

"…This issue concerns our law and order. Last month, two Congress-sponsored rallies were also stopped by us from entering our state. Congress is in power in Punjab and they want to use state machinery to spoil Haryana's peaceful atmosphere, which we will not allow,” he added.

He alleged that Congress is trying its best to instigate the farmers of Haryana but the state government will not allow them to “succeed in their designs”.

"Under no circumstances will we allow Congress's evil designs to spoil peace and tranquillity in Haryana, we won't permit (it) at any cost,” he said.

Vij, who is also the health minister of Haryana, had said on October 1 too that Gandhi's tractor rally won't be allowed to enter the state, prompting Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ask him if a "jungle raj" was prevailing there.

During his two-day visit to Haryana, Gandhi, according to party leaders, is scheduled to address a farmers' gathering in Pehowa.

After a night halt in Kurukshetra, he will visit Pipli on Wednesday morning, where he will meet the farmers who were allegedly lathicharged during a protest against the three pieces of farm legislation on September 10.

The former Congress president will then proceed to Nilokheri and Karnal before returning to Delhi.

Vij, who has been vocal against the rule of Nehru-Gandhi family, said no permission will be given to gather huge crowds at one place inside Haryana.

“I am bound by law, how can I permit huge crowds,” Vij said.

On Amarinder Singh's “jungle raj” comment, Vij said, “actually, it is Punjab where there is no law and order.”

“They talk about farmers, but they burn the tools they worship. First they (youth Congress workers) set fire to a tractor on Ambala border, later a tractor was set on fire by them in Delhi”.

“They are not concerned with farmers, they are only doing politics in their name. Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and (Punjab Congress chief) Sunil Jakhar ride a modified tractor during their tractor rally in Punjab, even during their so-called protest they do not want to part with luxury. They should see how hard a farmer toils in his fields,” he said.

Vij said the Congress was misleading farmers on farm laws, which are going to bring a big change for the better in the lives of peasants”.

He also accused the Congress of politicising the Hathras gang-rape incident and while referring to alleged rape of two minor sisters in Baran district of Rajasthan, questioned why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not visit Baran.