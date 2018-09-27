Candidates contesting J&K local polls to get security, government accommodation

Each of the candidates contesting the Jammu and Kashmir local polls, scheduled to begin from October 8, will be provided with two to three security officers and government accommodation, Hindustan Times has reported.

“The candidates will not only get government accommodation but they will be given security as well as fuel for their vehicles,” a top police officer told the newspaper.

“Right now, I am staying in a security zone, but I have not been allotted any security,” Abid Ahmad, an independent candidate from Baramulla, said. “Maybe I will get it after the scrutiny of my papers,” he added.

According to the report, over 16,000 central forces have already been stationed in the state for the local body polls, while more than 40,000 additional paramilitary forces are also being deployed. The report also states that the Army has been asked to step up night patrolling.

The municipal elections are scheduled to go on till October 16 while the panchayat elections will begin from November 17 and will be carried out in nine phases.

The local elections were initially scheduled for January but were deferred after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) coalition government in the state told the Centre that the situation was not conducive for polls.

National Conference (NC) and PDP have decided to boycott the local pollsm, citing the central government’s indecision on Article 35A. Hizbul Mujahideen, the state’s biggest militant group, has called for a boycott.

According to reports, over 16 panches and sarpanches have been killed over the last four years in the state.

The last panchayat polls were held in 2011 with a voter turnout of 75 percent.