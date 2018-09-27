App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Candidates contesting J&K local polls to get security, government accommodation

The municipal elections are scheduled to begin on October 8 while the panchayat elections will begin from November 17 and will be carried out in nine phases

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Each of the candidates contesting the Jammu and Kashmir local polls, scheduled to begin from October 8, will be provided with two to three security officers and government accommodation, Hindustan Times has reported.

“The candidates will not only get government accommodation but they will be given security as well as fuel for their vehicles,” a top police officer told the newspaper.

“Right now, I am staying in a security zone, but I have not been allotted any security,” Abid Ahmad, an independent candidate from Baramulla, said. “Maybe I will get it after the scrutiny of my papers,” he added.

According to the report, over 16,000 central forces have already been stationed in the state for the local body polls, while more than 40,000 additional paramilitary forces are also being deployed. The report also states that the Army has been asked to step up night patrolling.

related news

The municipal elections are scheduled to go on till October 16 while the panchayat elections will begin from November 17 and will be carried out in nine phases.

The local elections were initially scheduled for January but were deferred after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) coalition government in the state told the Centre that the situation was not conducive for polls.

National Conference (NC) and PDP have decided to boycott the local pollsm, citing the central government’s indecision on Article 35A. Hizbul Mujahideen, the state’s biggest militant group, has called for a boycott.

According to reports, over 16 panches and sarpanches have been killed over the last four years in the state.

The last panchayat polls were held in 2011 with a voter turnout of 75 percent.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 07:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.