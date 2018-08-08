App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 11:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Bank ATM skimming fraud victims get their money back

Several customers of the bank’s Gariahat branch complained of fraudulent transactions between July 29 and 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Around 44 Canara Bank customers based in Kolkata, victims of the ATM skimming fraud that happened last month, are a happy lot today as they have got their lost money back.

The incident took place between July 29 and 30 when the Gariahat branch customers, who frequently used the ATM machine at Golpark, complained about losing between Rs 2,000 to Rs 80,000 in multiple transactions. It was later found that the ATM machine was rigged, according to a report in The Times of India.

Since a large number of customers complained to the bank about such transactions, the cops discovered a citywide skimming racket and arrested two Romanians.

“When I had lost the money, I felt hopeless. That was the amount I had borrowed from a moneylender to invest in my fish business and suddenly it was all gone. I felt like committing suicide. Now that I got my money back, I have withdrawn the entire amount and would never keep a large amount in the bank anymore,” said Jugal Bar, who lost Rs 80,000.

"I had almost started crying on losing Rs 40,000 at a go. My father and I had rushed to the bank and even had a heated exchange of words with the bank officials who had failed to give us any solid assurance. But after they called me in the morning and informed me that they have already started the process of refunding the money. I am relieved," another customer Anindita Mukherjee told the paper.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:42 pm

tags #ATM Fraud #India #Kolkata #Trending News

