Canara Bank ATM skimming fraud victims get their money back

Several customers of the bank’s Gariahat branch complained of fraudulent transactions between July 29 and 30.
Around 44 Canara Bank customers based in Kolkata, victims of the ATM skimming fraud that happened last month, are a happy lot today as they have got their lost money back.
The incident took place between July 29 and 30 when the Gariahat branch customers, who frequently used the ATM machine at Golpark, complained about losing between Rs 2,000 to Rs 80,000 in multiple transactions. It was later found that the ATM machine was rigged, according to a report in The Times of India.
Since a large number of customers complained to the bank about such transactions, the cops discovered a citywide skimming racket and arrested two Romanians.
“When I had lost the money, I felt hopeless. That was the amount I had borrowed from a moneylender to invest in my fish business and suddenly it was all gone. I felt like committing suicide. Now that I got my money back, I have withdrawn the entire amount and would never keep a large amount in the bank anymore,” said Jugal Bar, who lost Rs 80,000.