Canada extends ban on direct commercial flights from India

After direct flights from India resume, passengers will need to a take an RT-PCR for COVID-19 at the Delhi airport within 18 hours of departure.

The Canada government has extended suspension of direct commercial flights from India until September 26.

The current restrictions were in force till September 21. After direct flights from India resume, passengers will need to take an RT-PCR for COVID-19 at the Delhi airport within 18 hours of departure.

"Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada," transport Canada said.

It will be mandatory for fully-vaccinated travellers to upload their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website.

Even those who take indirect flights will need to take an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 within 72 hours before departure, and produce a negative report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"After the resumption of direct flights, travellers who are eligible to enter Canada who depart India for Canada via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain, within 72 hours of departure, a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test from a third country – other than India – before continuing their journey to Canada," Transport Canada said, in the statement dated September 21.

Transport Canada said that, on September 22, three direct flights from India would arrive in Canada and all passengers on these flights would be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.