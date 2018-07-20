App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Can we now officially declare it as hug day?': Twitterati reacts to Rahul's jhappi

Twitter came alive as the speech neared its end with a myriad of reactions from both ends of the political spectrum. If this was not sufficient, some witty puns and sarcasm were also passed on

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi delivered his much-awaited speech in the Lok Sabha on July 20. Gandhi was speaking during the No-trust debate. Here are five of the most important points raised by Gandhi during his speech. (Image: LSTV)
The unexpected turn of events at the end of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha on Friday shocked not just Bhartiya Janata Party members in the parliament but also left Twitter users baffled.

Twitter came alive as the speech neared its end with a myriad of reactions from both ends of the political spectrum. If this was not sufficient, some witty puns and sarcasm were also passed on.

During his speech Gandhi attacked Modi government raising various issues including Rafale deal, unemployment, demonetisation, and women's safety.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 03:53 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

