'Can we now officially declare it as hug day?': Twitterati reacts to Rahul's jhappi

The unexpected turn of events at the end of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha on Friday shocked not just Bhartiya Janata Party members in the parliament but also left Twitter users baffled.
Twitter came alive as the speech neared its end with a myriad of reactions from both ends of the political spectrum. If this was not sufficient, some witty puns and sarcasm were also passed on.Here are selected reactions:
Liberals are saying wah what a masterstroke, the hug. If Modi had done it the same people would have said kitna drama karta hai, kitni acting karta hai.
— Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) July 20, 2018
Theatrics. Main-pyaar-banta- hoon-tum-nafrat-baante ho." https://t.co/1JG3LfItCa— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) July 20, 2018
Same. pic.twitter.com/u9eakRppXX— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 20, 2018
i don't know about the rest of the speech, but enormously brave of rahul to go hug modi, most leaders across the world spend time running away from modi's hugs— Hartosh Singh Bal (@HartoshSinghBal) July 20, 2018
Watch the video properly... After being irritated suddenly the realisation that the cameras are on and he may win brownie points of SANSKAAR. See what happens next #NoConfidenceMotion #Rafael #RahulGandhi @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/9QpZlypxit— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) July 20, 2018
Somebody stop it already! #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/NlacpVVqMC— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) July 20, 2018
Hugs are against Parliamentary democracy & norms? Here’s a hug for you too. https://t.co/emtDL2raO9— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2018
You Gave PM Modi A Jhappi (Hug) To Appear Good & Generous But That Wink Exposed Your Intention. Next Time Learn Some Better Acting From Divya Spandana. This Time You've Been Caught Red Handed. #NoConfidenceMotion #RahulGandhi #Pappu #BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/Lg8DtlqPEf— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) July 20, 2018
I think @RahulGandhi’s hug has annoyed some TV anchors more than it annoyed @narendramodi. It’s always a pain to change headlines!;)— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 20, 2018
WTF!— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 20, 2018
Ra-Ga’s raga on Ra-fael. And what was that semi-contrived-hug? Modi Ji finds his method of levelling broad allegations against those in power in 2014 has been stolen by Rahul. On secrecy pact @RahulGandhi is half right. There’s a pact but it can’t be used to hide financials.— K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) July 20, 2018
What an astonishing performance by @RahulGandhi. It was a game-changing speech, tearing apart the Govt ’s claims & ending with that unscripted hug that has literally taken the BJP’s breath away #BhukampAaGaya
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2018
During his speech Gandhi attacked Modi government raising various issues including Rafale deal, unemployment, demonetisation, and women's safety.
Two copyright violations by RaGa today. 1. Hug- NaMo copyright. 2. Wink- Priya Prakash copyright. #NoConfidenceMotion— Sanjay Pugalia (@sanjaypugalia) July 20, 2018