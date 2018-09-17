App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can sell petrol at Rs 35-40 per litre if government permits: Baba Ramdev

Currently, the central government is charging an excise duty at a rate of Rs 19.48 per litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel, with varying levels of Value Added Tax (VAT) levied across states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Popular yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that he can sell petrol at Rs 35 to Rs 40 a litre provided the government permits him and gives him a tax relief.

He said that the government should also remove petrol from the 28 percent tax slab and move it to the lowest one. He also said that the government should intervene in the matter of rising fuel prices as it may prove to be costly for the current government.

Speaking at NDTV's youth conclave,  Ramdev said that a loss in revenue would not stop the country from functioning. He said that any lost revenue could be recovered by taxing the rich

Baba Ramdev also stated that he was a strong nationalist but that he would not campaign for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming general elections in 2019 as he had done so in 2014.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 05:29 pm

#Baba Ramdev #Current Affairs #India

