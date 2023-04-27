 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can same-sex couples get social welfare benefits without legalising their marriage? SC asks Centre

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

The court posed the question after observing that the Centre's acceptance of right to cohabitation of same sex partners as a fundamental right cast a "corresponding duty" on it to recognise its social consequences

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre whether social welfare benefits can be granted to same-sex couples without going into legalising their marriage.

The court posed the question after observing that the Centre's acceptance of right to cohabitation of same sex partners as a fundamental right cast a "corresponding duty" on it to recognise its social consequences. "You may or may not call it marriage but some label is necessary." A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, took note of the submissions of the Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that "right to love, right to cohabit, right to choose one's partner, right to choose one's sexual orientation" is a fundamental right.

"But there is no fundamental right to seek recognition of that relationship as marriage or in any other name," the top law officer told the bench, which also comprised justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Mehta said there was no fundamental right to get all types of social relationships like marriage recognised.