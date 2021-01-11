MARKET NEWS

Can humans contract bird flu? Everything you need to know about avian influenza

Direct contact with infected poultry, or with surfaces and objects contaminated by their droppings, is the main route of bird flu transmission to humans but is occasional.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Chickens are seen in a contaminate farm while workers from the Animal Protection Ministry prepare to cull them to contain an outbreak of bird flu, at a farm in the village of Modeste, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2015. Ivory Coast said on Friday that H5N1 bird flu had spread to a third location in the country, in the latest in a series of outbreaks in West Africa. The case was discovered on a farm in the village of Modeste, about 15 km (nine miles) east of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago - GF10000174236

The Delhi government is the latest to confirm the outbreak of bird flu in India after Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh reported cases of avian influenza.

The fear of contracting bird flu has hit the sale of egg, chicken and other poultry. The demand has dropped more than 70 percent, poultry traders have said. Poultry Federation of India president Ramesh Khatri told IANS that chicken sales had fallen by almost 70 to 80 percent over the last four days, while prices had fallen 50 percent. Eggs were being sold at 15 to 20 percent discount.

Can humans get bird flu?

Avian influenza is a viral infection that spreads from bird to bird. Though there are several types of bird flu, the H5N1 strain of influenza is its most common form. According to the World Health Organization, animal influenza viruses are distinct from human seasonal influenza viruses and do not easily transmit between humans.

Close

However, it may occasionally infect humans through direct or indirect contact.

How does bird flu transmit to humans?

Human infections with avian influenza (H5N1) virus occur through bird-to-human, possibly environment-to-human and very rarely limited, non-sustained human-to-human transmission, the WHO says.

Direct contact with infected poultry, or with surfaces and objects contaminated by their droppings, is the main route of transmission to humans.

Exposure risk is considered highest when there is contact with infected avian faecal material in the environment, especially during slaughter, de-feathering, butchering and preparation of poultry for cooking.

Is safe to eat chicken eggs

Contrary to the popular belief, bird flu virus does not spread through the consumption of poultry as the virus is heat-labile (degraded and killed when subjected to heat).

According to the WHO, cooking poultry (chicken, ducks or geese) at or above 70 degree Celsius so that absolutely no meat remains raw and red is a safe measure to kill the virus in areas with outbreaks in poultry.

Also, there is no evidence that properly cooked poultry or poultry products can be a source of infection.
